O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $5.02 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.02 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $442.48 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

