ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Up 7%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.00. 245,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 352,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORIC. Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45). Equities analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,245,000 after buying an additional 203,159 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 488,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after acquiring an additional 175,751 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 522,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 197,720 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 733,604 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

