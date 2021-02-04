Orient Walt (HTDF) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.04 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $1.04 million worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00053571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00150603 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00084287 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00064107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00240735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00040303 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

Orient Walt Coin Trading

Orient Walt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

