Origin Sport (ORS) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $755,077.49 and approximately $1.29 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 131.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00145605 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

