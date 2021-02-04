Orion Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $82.94 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 64.8% higher against the US dollar. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $82.94 million and $15.77 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol token can now be bought for $4.92 or 0.00013246 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00055254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00152215 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00088136 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00065599 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00241318 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00042014 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,870,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.