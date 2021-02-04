Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 46,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 30,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.65. 37,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,721. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average of $65.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

