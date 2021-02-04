Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,044 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,622,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after purchasing an additional 825,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after purchasing an additional 513,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.72. 28,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $93.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

