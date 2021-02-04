Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3,226.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,160 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,630 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.5% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.33. The company had a trading volume of 102,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.59. The firm has a market cap of $402.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $27,621,756.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,872,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

