Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 13,070 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 778.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $250.09. The stock had a trading volume of 40,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,101. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. 140166 downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.58.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock worth $152,000,420. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

