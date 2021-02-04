Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,566. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $124.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.42.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.