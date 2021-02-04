Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 24,561 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,561 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.51. 21,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,503. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.