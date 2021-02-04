Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.6% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,092,000 after buying an additional 443,790 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,940,000 after purchasing an additional 336,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,182,000 after buying an additional 221,671 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.00. 64,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,699. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.36.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

