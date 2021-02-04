Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $10.87 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises 1.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Centene by 87.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $1,774,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $3,596,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Centene by 168.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Centene by 4.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.61.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 341,750 shares of company stock worth $23,934,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $60.59. 36,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,098. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

