Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $17.92 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 258.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,307 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.52. 15,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.65 and its 200 day moving average is $155.09. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,344 shares of company stock worth $6,947,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

