Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,340 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 467,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $75,098,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.57. 64,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145,245. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

