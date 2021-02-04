Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,500,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $600,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,401,000 after acquiring an additional 601,385 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 109.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after acquiring an additional 860,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,557,000 after purchasing an additional 242,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $42.52. 45,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,897. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

