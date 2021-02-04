Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Invests $5.74 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,736,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,012 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Intuit by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after purchasing an additional 239,842 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Intuit by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.33.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $385.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.48. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $398.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

