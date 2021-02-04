Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,683 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cheniere Energy worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 431,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,613,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.05. 20,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

