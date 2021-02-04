Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60,480 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after buying an additional 68,567 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after buying an additional 28,094 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,049. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

