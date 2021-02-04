Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 2,573 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,674 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.51. 96,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,888,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $124.82. The company has a market cap of $213.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.