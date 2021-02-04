Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,327 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment comprises 1.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Caesars Entertainment worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 50,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,407. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $82.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.25.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

