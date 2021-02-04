Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.25

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.25 and last traded at $97.02, with a volume of 861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,352. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 766.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.