Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Österreichische Post stock remained flat at $$19.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. Österreichische Post has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

About Österreichische Post

Ã-sterreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

