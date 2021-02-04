Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Österreichische Post stock remained flat at $$19.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. Österreichische Post has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $19.65.
About Österreichische Post
Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Österreichische Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Österreichische Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.