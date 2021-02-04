OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) (LON:OTAQ) Stock Price Down 4.5%

OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) (LON:OTAQ) shares were down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.18 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.25 ($0.34). Approximately 89,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 103,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.36).

The company has a market capitalization of £8.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.03.

About OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) (LON:OTAQ)

OTAQ plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, provides, and supports technologies used in the aquaculture and offshore oil and gas industries in the United Kingdom, Chile, the Middle East, rest of Europe, and North America. It rents acoustic systems that are designed to deter seals and sea lions from attacking fish farms, and underwater measurement and leak detection devices; and manufacture and supplies underwater communication and other marine goods.

