Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Major Shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc Purchases 3,000,000 Shares

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,823,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,823,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Outlook Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,265,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,290. The company has a market cap of $227.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,468 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.