Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.14

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as high as $2.17. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 236,263 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $183.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 1,282.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

