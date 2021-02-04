Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Owens Corning has increased its dividend by 18.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of OC traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.74. The stock had a trading volume of 640,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.60.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on OC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

