Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.
Owens Corning has increased its dividend by 18.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of OC traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.74. The stock had a trading volume of 640,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.60.
Several analysts recently commented on OC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.71.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
