Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,990. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

