P. Michael Miller Sells 229,883 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 229,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $1,986,189.12.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, P. Michael Miller sold 3,183 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $27,055.50.

On Monday, January 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 71,503 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $609,205.56.

On Wednesday, January 13th, P. Michael Miller sold 5,284 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $44,914.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $64,181.25.

On Tuesday, December 8th, P. Michael Miller sold 2,329 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $19,819.79.

VRA traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,302. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $298.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 8.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 2.9% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

