Pacer Salt Low truBeta US Market ETF (NYSEARCA:LSLT) Shares Down 0.3%

Pacer Salt Low truBeta US Market ETF (NYSEARCA:LSLT) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.42. 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86.

