Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Shares Up 3.4%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF)’s share price shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 179,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

About Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 139 Handysize vessels and 96 Supramax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

