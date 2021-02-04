Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FJNK) Trading Up 0.1%

Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FJNK)’s share price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 16 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.