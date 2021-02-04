Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s stock price rose 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 7,997,257 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 7,719,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

PTN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $232.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($0.29) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 35.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 138,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 402.6% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,528 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 22.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 96,653 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the third quarter worth $47,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

