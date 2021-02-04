Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s stock price rose 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 7,997,257 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 7,719,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
PTN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $232.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.71.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 35.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 138,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 402.6% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,528 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 22.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 96,653 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the third quarter worth $47,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
