Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative net margin of 58.84% and a negative return on equity of 83.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.

Paltalk, Inc operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure business communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

