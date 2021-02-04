Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Hits $8.25 on Major Exchanges

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $8.25 or 0.00022272 BTC on exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $10.63 million and $2.69 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00154786 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00093150 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00065248 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00241086 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00042024 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 tokens. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

