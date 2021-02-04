Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PASG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. As a group, analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Passage Bio news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $39,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Passage Bio by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 106,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 15.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 46,738 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 21.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

