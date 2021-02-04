Patientory (PTOY) Price Down 11.1% This Week

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 25.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Patientory has a market cap of $603,121.08 and approximately $3,972.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00066631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.97 or 0.01282893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00053686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,097.68 or 0.05642091 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00042411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patientory

