Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $70.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37.

In other news, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 21,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total value of $1,577,378.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 271,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,039,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,819 shares of company stock worth $3,654,864 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 65,355 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 200.0% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 241,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

