Patrick Industries (PATK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PATK opened at $70.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,533,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $117,572.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,327,507.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,654,864 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

