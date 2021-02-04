Patron Market Capitalization Reaches $686,173.04 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $686,173.04 and $6,920.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00066603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $475.45 or 0.01283418 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,192.16 or 0.05917475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005818 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00042453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00020913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

