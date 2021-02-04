Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Down 9.3%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s share price dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.07. Approximately 4,903,331 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,608,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.22.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,970,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,717,000 after buying an additional 7,703,779 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,917,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 440,386 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 784,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 367,993 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 601,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 350,598 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.