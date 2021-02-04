Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 252.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Paychex by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Insiders sold 286,425 shares of company stock worth $26,144,951 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

