PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $15.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,883,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.93 and its 200 day moving average is $206.68. The company has a market cap of $312.81 billion, a PE ratio of 98.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.71.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

