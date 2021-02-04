PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5,875.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,493,000 after buying an additional 716,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock traded up $13.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.29. The company had a trading volume of 657,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,883,859. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $254.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.68. The stock has a market cap of $310.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on PayPal from $218.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.39.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.