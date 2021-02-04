PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $275.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.49.

PYPL opened at $251.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $295.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.06, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $254.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5,875.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 716,092 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

