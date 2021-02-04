PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Truist

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $200.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho lifted their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on PayPal from $218.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $10.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $262.33. 769,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,883,859. The firm has a market cap of $307.37 billion, a PE ratio of 98.99, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.68. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

