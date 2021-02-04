PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $302.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $297.00 to $302.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Truist lowered their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.49.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $251.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.68. PayPal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $295.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5,875.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 716,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

