PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded at Atlantic Securities

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $315.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.45.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $251.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $254.39. The company has a market capitalization of $295.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.06, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 8.1% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in PayPal by 22.4% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 102,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in PayPal by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

