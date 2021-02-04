PBF Energy (PBF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect PBF Energy to post earnings of ($2.52) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PBF Energy stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.95.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. US Capital Advisors cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.
About PBF Energy
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
