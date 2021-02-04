PBF Energy (PBF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect PBF Energy to post earnings of ($2.52) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Energy stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. US Capital Advisors cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

