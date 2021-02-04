PBF Logistics (PBFX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect PBF Logistics to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PBFX opened at $10.14 on Thursday. PBF Logistics has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $632.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBFX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $123,695.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,300 shares of company stock worth $228,285. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

